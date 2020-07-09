Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise in Australia; lockdown in worst-hit Victoria state

The state government will distribute more than 14,000 thermometers to schools in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and in schools that are near the lockdown zones. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the coronavirus restrictions in the state will not be tightened “at this stage” after 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:43 IST
COVID-19 cases rise in Australia; lockdown in worst-hit Victoria state

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Australia, authorities in Melbourne and some regional parts of the hardest-hit Victoria state on Thursday entered into its first day of the second lockdown, imposing restrictions for next six weeks. Victoria recorded another 165 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours including several hospital and aged care workers, on the first day of its second lockdown.

Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory (ACT) remained closed temporarily along with Victoria to arrest the spread of the COVID-19. Urging residents not to become complacent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that “about 25,000 tests are being done every day in Victoria, and particularly… in Melbourne. That is an industrial scale of testing, which is an essential part of dealing with the outbreak in Victoria”.

Morrison will hold a Cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the latest coronavirus surge in Victoria and look at the risk to other states. "I would say more broadly across the country that we must guard against complacency, that we must continue to follow those social distancing protocols all around Australia, even in states or territories where the number of cases is effectively zero,” the prime minister said.

Please do not think that any of the states or territories are immune, he warned. ''And if there were to be issues that presented in any of those states and territories, the best defence that we have, especially in the first instance, is that all citizens, all residents right across the country, are continuing to practice the appropriate social distancing and other measures.

“We've seen the images in many parts of the country, where I think we are seeing some of that lapse. And it's important, because we do not want to see the situation in Victoria repeated in any other part of the country,” he said. Morrison thanked the Melbourne residents for their patience during the ongoing health crisis.

In a bid to contain the virus from spreading, the Victorian government has announced a regular temprature check for all the students who would return to school in the next term. The state government will distribute more than 14,000 thermometers to schools in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and in schools that are near the lockdown zones.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the coronavirus restrictions in the state will not be tightened “at this stage” after 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. She said that the rate of community transmission was seen low.

Only one new case was recorded in ACT after a man in his 20s contracted the virus. So far, Australia’s death toll from the COVID-19 stands at 106 with no new fatalities reported in the 24 hours.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

By Stefanie Glinski HERAT, Afghanistan, July 09 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O nce an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts....

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...

Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme WFP are warning that severe underfunding, conflict and disasters as well as supply chain challenges, rising food prices and loss of income due to COVID19 - threaten to leave millio...

Levy sewerage charges on all households in Delhi: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to comply with the Supreme Court order to levy sewerage charges on all households in the national capital for discharge of untreated effluents in Yamuna. The green panel noted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020