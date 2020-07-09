Left Menu
Development News Edition

RT, taken off air by Baltic broadcasters, says has 'no connection' to Kremlin media boss

"Dmitry Kiselyov heads the news agency MIA Rossiya Segodnya." Simonyan is also editor-in-chief of the state-controlled holding company Rossiya Segodnya, which Kiselyov runs. The broadcasting bans in Latvia and Lithuania were based on information that Kiselyov, who has been sanctioned by the EU over his central role in Russian government propaganda supporting its military action in Ukraine, de facto controls RT.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:51 IST
RT, taken off air by Baltic broadcasters, says has 'no connection' to Kremlin media boss
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian broadcaster RT has said it has no ties to EU-sanctioned Russian media executive Dmitry Kiselyov after EU member states Latvia and Lithuania took RT off the air, citing the Russian channel's ties to him.

The Baltic nations' move also drew a rebuke from Moscow. RT's editor-in-chief said in a statement that Kiselyov, named by President Vladmir Putin in 2013 to lead news organizations that promote Russia abroad, had nothing to do with RT.

"Dmitry Kiselyov has no connection," Margarita Simonyan said in a statement late on Thursday. "Dmitry Kiselyov heads the news agency MIA Rossiya Segodnya." Simonyan is also editor-in-chief of the state-controlled holding company Rossiya Segodnya, which Kiselyov runs.

The broadcasting bans in Latvia and Lithuania were based on information that Kiselyov, who has been sanctioned by the EU over his central role in Russian government propaganda supporting its military action in Ukraine, de facto controls RT. "I think they are worried that, after Latvia and Lithuania, other EU countries can determine the connection and more bans will follow," Mantas Martisius, head of Lithuanian media regulator, told Reuters.

Lithuania had acted on information from the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry that Rossiya Segodnya, led by Kiselyov, is in charge of RT, said Martisius. "RT is free to challenge this in a Lithuanian court, or it can provide documents to the ministry proving the lack of connection between Kiselyov and RT," he added.

Lithuania's Foreign Affairs Ministry refused to comment. A spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision to withdraw RT from airways in the Baltic states a "cynical breach into international obligations on safeguarding of the freedom of media".

Latvia's media regulator in its decision said that RT had tried to portray Latvia as a failed country and that Latvia's security services saw RT as the most influential Russian propaganda channel in western Europe. "We have made the decision based on the information at our disposal that these (TV) programmes are under de facto control of Dmitry Kiselyov," said the watchdog's chairman Ivars Abolins in a statement.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Nepal border row: Stamp becomes tool of protest

In a novel way to protest against Nepals claim of areas along Indian border, an organization on Thursday came out with an envelope with the copy of a postage stamp, purportedly released by the Himalayan nation in 1954 printed on it, showing...

Doping-IOC sanctions weightlifter Binay after 2012 Games re-test

Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing, the International Olympic Committee IOC said on Thursday. The IOC said...

2,187 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258

Delhi recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the tally in the city to over 1.07 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,258, authorities said. Forty five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours...

India exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

India Thursday said it was exploring legal options in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after Pakistan claimed that he refused to file a review petition against his sentence by a Pakistani military court...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020