Left Menu
Development News Edition

US COVID-19 count crosses 3 million, hospitals struggle with supply of medical equipment

The United States on Wednesday (local time) crossed the three-million mark of coronavirus cases and reported more than 129,000 deaths, as frontline health workers struggle to cope with the growing demand of virus hospitalisations, and exhausting supplies of protective gear and testing equipment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:08 IST
US COVID-19 count crosses 3 million, hospitals struggle with supply of medical equipment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday (local time) crossed the three-million mark of coronavirus cases and reported more than 129,000 deaths, as frontline health workers struggle to cope with the growing demand of virus hospitalisations, and exhausting supplies of protective gear and testing equipment. According to The Washington Post, in pandemic hotspot states such as Florida, Arizona, California and Texas, hospitals are adding new intensive care unit beds and special air-flow systems to treat the increasing number of COVID-infected patients. In some cases, hospitals are also cancelling elective surgeries to free up space for those sick with the virus.

For example, hospitalisations in Texas have more than doubled in the past two weeks, filling nearly 80 per cent of the state's hospital beds. About 45 per cent of the Texas Medical Center's 1,364 intensive care unit beds are now filled with coronavirus patients. The Houston-area hospitals have already cancelled many elective surgeries, and there are still recurring needs for intensive care unit beds for planned procedures such as organ transplants and unplanned emergencies like heart attacks and strokes, said David Persse, the health authority for the Houston Health Department.

Meanwhile, juggling virus patients with people suffering from other ailments have become even more challenging. Sometimes, patients are held in the emergency room for far longer than they would be normally, according to the Post. Registered nurses who would normally be helping monitor ventilation and assisting in operating rooms are now being called to assist on COVID-19 floors. As a result, many nurses are dealing with the emotional fallout of working in the kind of high-intensity care usually reserved for ICU staff.

Health-care workers in hard-hit states were quoted as saying by the Post that they are rationing protective gear such as N95 masks so they do not face severe shortages such as in the early weeks of the pandemic. Some say they use one mask per day now, as opposed to throwing them out after each patient. Thankfully, in states with surging cases, deaths have not spiked as sharply as hospitalisations -- a point touted by US President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed this week that the country had the world's lowest mortality rate from the virus.

Numerous countries have maintained lower death rates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject. Ahead of day one of the first Test b...

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS, three service chiefs on current situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will also review t...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020