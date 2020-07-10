Dutch government to file suit against Russia over downing of MH17

Dutch government to file suit against Russia over downing of MH17Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:50 IST
The Dutch government on Friday said it would file a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over the downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago.
The Netherlands, home to roughly two-thirds of the victims, holds Russia responsible for the crash on July 17, 2014. The Kremlin has consistently denied involvement.
A letter to parliament said the Netherlands was filing the case at the European court to achieve "truth, justice and accountability" for all 298 victims.
