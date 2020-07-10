Left Menu
Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17

An international team of prosecutors investigating the case has, however, charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with involvement in bringing down the plane and the murder of all on board.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Politie_Adam)

The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago, the foreign minister announced Friday.

The move is intended to support individual cases being brought to the European court by relatives of some of the 298 people who were killed when a Buk surface-to-air missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels blew the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight out of the sky on July 17, 2014.

"Achieving justice for 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 is and will remain the government's highest priority," Foreign Minister Stef Blok said. "By taking this step today ... we are moving closer to this goal." Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the downing of the Boeing 777. An international team of prosecutors investigating the case has, however, charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with involvement in bringing down the plane and the murder of all on board.

