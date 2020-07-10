Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish court rules to let Hagia Sophia return as mosque

Turkey's highest administrative court issued a ruling Friday that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia - a former cathedral-turned-mosque that now serves as a museum - back into a Muslim house of worship.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:37 IST
Turkish court rules to let Hagia Sophia return as mosque
Representative image Image Credit:

Turkey's highest administrative court issued a ruling Friday that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia - a former cathedral-turned-mosque that now serves as a museum - back into a Muslim house of worship. The Council of State threw its weight behind a petition brought by a religious group and annulled a 1934 cabinet decision that changed the 6th century building into a museum. The ruling allows the government to restore the Hagia Sophia's previous status as a mosque.

The decision was in line with the Turkish president's calls to turn the hugely symbolic world heritage site into a mosque despite widespread international criticism, including from the United States and Orthodox Christian leaders. The decision could deepen tensions with neighbouring Greece, which also called on Turkey to maintain the structure's status as a museum.

The religious group had contested the legality of the 1934 decision by the modern Turkish republic's secular government ministers and argued that the building was the personal property of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, who conquered Istanbul in 1453.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

SC to examine if court can impose bail condition of restricting person from using social media

The Supreme Court Friday said it would consider the issue of whether a court can impose the condition of restricting a person from using social media while granting him bail. The issue cropped up before the apex court which was hearing an a...

165 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 22,845

With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from ...

SAD asks CM to order case in 'illegal' appointment of Punjab minister's advisor

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order registration of a criminal case and probe into the illegal appointment of a professional advisor by Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020