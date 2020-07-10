Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups are being set up in the town of Srebrenica as a memorial for each of the Muslim men and boys massacred there by Serb forces 25 years ago, many now buried in a nearby cemetery. The porcelain cups are part of a "Where Have You Been" exhibit that a Bosnian-born American artist created in 2006 and took around the world before bringing them home to stay for the 25th anniversary of Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:43 IST
Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups are being set up in the town of Srebrenica as a memorial for each of the Muslim men and boys massacred there by Serb forces 25 years ago, many now buried in a nearby cemetery.

The porcelain cups are part of a "Where Have You Been" exhibit that a Bosnian-born American artist created in 2006 and took around the world before bringing them home to stay for the 25th anniversary of Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. "This is the place where they belong. They're here to stay," said Aida Sehovic, herself a refugee from Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

About 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up, taken away and slaughtered after nationalist Bosnian Serb forces stormed and seized Srebrenica, a mainly Muslim enclave that had been designated a U.N.-protected "safe area", on July 11, 1995. Their bodies were tossed into mass graves later exhumed by U.N. investigators and used as evidence in war crimes trials of Bosnian Serb leaders.

Sehovic launched her memorial exhibit in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo in 2006 with a donation of 923 cups from the Srebrenica women who lost their loved ones in the massacre. She used traditional coffee cups and lyrics from old Bosnian folk songs to illustrate the feelings of loss and remembrance that Muslims who escaped death in Srebrenica experience during their morning coffee-making ritual.

As volunteers were setting up the coffee-cup memorial in a meadow next to the Srebrenica memorial centre, a tearful man filled six of the fildzan - traditional cups - in tribute to six relatives he lost in the massacre. In a nearby building were coffins containing the remains of nine newly identified massacre victims. They will be buried on Saturday, the anniversary, in an adjacent cemetery where tall white tombstones mark the graves of 6,643 other victims.

The remains of more than 1,000 others have not been found. Sehovic has displayed the coffee cups annually on July 11 in the squares of cities across the United States and Europe. The exhibit has grown every year with more donations of cups from the Bosnian diaspora or passersby who helped augment the collection to over 8,000, matching the known number of victims.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

SC to examine if court can impose bail condition of restricting person from using social media

The Supreme Court Friday said it would consider the issue of whether a court can impose the condition of restricting a person from using social media while granting him bail. The issue cropped up before the apex court which was hearing an a...

165 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 22,845

With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from ...

SAD asks CM to order case in 'illegal' appointment of Punjab minister's advisor

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order registration of a criminal case and probe into the illegal appointment of a professional advisor by Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020