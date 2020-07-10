Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath holds talks with US counterpart Esper, discusses defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday evening held a telephonic conversation with US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation, according to defence sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:46 IST
Rajnath holds talks with US counterpart Esper, discusses defence cooperation
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday evening held a telephonic conversation with US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation, according to defence sources. The interaction was on the request of the US Defence Secretary.

According to the sources, the two ministers have been in regular touch with each other. In the recent meetings, they have spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Today's conversation was in continuation of this exchange, the sources added.

Earlier on Tuesday, India and the US have reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They also agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India's membership of the United Nations Security Council. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of shared interests on Tuesday during the virtual foreign office consultations between the two countries."They reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India's membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022." the release said.(ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

SC to examine if court can impose bail condition of restricting person from using social media

The Supreme Court Friday said it would consider the issue of whether a court can impose the condition of restricting a person from using social media while granting him bail. The issue cropped up before the apex court which was hearing an a...

165 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 22,845

With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from ...

SAD asks CM to order case in 'illegal' appointment of Punjab minister's advisor

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order registration of a criminal case and probe into the illegal appointment of a professional advisor by Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020