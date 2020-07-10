Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 dead, over 40 missing in Nepal due to monsoon-triggered landslides

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 40 others are missing, in multiple landslides in Kaski and Lamjung districts triggered due to heavy monsoon rains on Thursday night.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:48 IST
10 dead, over 40 missing in Nepal due to monsoon-triggered landslides
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 40 others are missing, in multiple landslides in Kaski and Lamjung districts triggered due to heavy monsoon rains on Thursday night. Seven people lost their lives in three different landslides, triggered by incessant rains, across various parts of Kaski district, The Kathmandu Post reported.

In Kaski, DSP Subas Hamal was quoted as saying that five people, including three children, were killed in the landslide that swept away one house in Pokhara city around 2:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday. Meanwhile, in Lamjung district, three people of the same family died in a landslide that occurred following heavy rains in Besisahar Municipality at around 10 p.m. (local time) last night.

The deceased persons were pulled out from the debris and taken to Lamjung District Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead. "A landslide has also been reported in Dhaulagiri, Malika Village Council where at least 32 people have gone missing. We are unable to get more updates from the area as communication lines have also been disrupted," Chief District Officer Gyannath Dhakal confirmed to ANI over the telephone.

Nepal's Meteorology Department had warned of heavy rains as the monsoon takes form. An alert was also sent to people living near the rivers and low-lying areas. In addition to these events of the last 24 hours, 23 people are still missing since Thursday morning after the flood swept houses in the more eastern Sindhupalchok District. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...

SC to examine if court can impose bail condition of restricting person from using social media

The Supreme Court Friday said it would consider the issue of whether a court can impose the condition of restricting a person from using social media while granting him bail. The issue cropped up before the apex court which was hearing an a...

165 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 22,845

With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from ...

SAD asks CM to order case in 'illegal' appointment of Punjab minister's advisor

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order registration of a criminal case and probe into the illegal appointment of a professional advisor by Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020