10 dead, over 40 missing in Nepal due to monsoon-triggered landslides

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 40 others are missing, in multiple landslides in Kaski and Lamjung districts triggered due to heavy monsoon rains on Thursday night. Seven people lost their lives in three different landslides, triggered by incessant rains, across various parts of Kaski district, The Kathmandu Post reported.

In Kaski, DSP Subas Hamal was quoted as saying that five people, including three children, were killed in the landslide that swept away one house in Pokhara city around 2:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday. Meanwhile, in Lamjung district, three people of the same family died in a landslide that occurred following heavy rains in Besisahar Municipality at around 10 p.m. (local time) last night.

The deceased persons were pulled out from the debris and taken to Lamjung District Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead. "A landslide has also been reported in Dhaulagiri, Malika Village Council where at least 32 people have gone missing. We are unable to get more updates from the area as communication lines have also been disrupted," Chief District Officer Gyannath Dhakal confirmed to ANI over the telephone.

Nepal's Meteorology Department had warned of heavy rains as the monsoon takes form. An alert was also sent to people living near the rivers and low-lying areas. In addition to these events of the last 24 hours, 23 people are still missing since Thursday morning after the flood swept houses in the more eastern Sindhupalchok District. (ANI)