Greek PM condemns Turkey's decision to convert Agia Sophia into mosque

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:58 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he condemned 'in the most intense manner' a decision by Turkey to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

"This is a choice which offends all those who also recognize the monument as a world heritage site. And of course, it does not only affect relations between Turkey and Greece, but its relations with the European Union," Mitsotakis's office said in a written statement.

