Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pair pleads guilty in plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet, a part of the Internet only accessible through encryption, prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Alexandria said. His supplier was a real pharmacist, Hyrum Wilson, 41, of Auburn, Nebraska, who ran Hyrum's Family Value Pharmacy.

PTI | Alhambra | Updated: 11-07-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 03:48 IST
Pair pleads guilty in plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet, a part of the Internet only accessible through encryption, prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Alexandria said.

His supplier was a real pharmacist, Hyrum Wilson, 41, of Auburn, Nebraska, who ran Hyrum's Family Value Pharmacy. According to court papers, the two conspired to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson's town, Cody's U-Save Pharmacy.

The two reasoned that Wilson's pharmacy would pick up more business and allow him to illegally funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation without attracting the suspicion of federal regulators. “Mr. Burgamy and I came up with a plan in which he would light a competing pharmacy on fire to drive business to my pharmacy,” Wilson said Friday in court when asked to explain his crime in his own words.

Authorities say a search of Burgamy's home found eight loaded weapons in his residence. Text messages showed that he made a list of needed equipment for the firebombing that included body armor, weapons, bottles, lighter fluid and other materials.

Court records show that the NeverPressed website was operating since August 2019. Earlier that year, Wilson and Burgamy were partners in a skin-care product called Scargenix.

In a 10-minute infomercial hosted by model Kathy Ireland, Wilson hawks a lotion for reducing scarring, featuring testimonials from Burgamy and Burgamy's mother. Both Burgamy and Wilson pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy, money laundering, and conspiracy to use explosives. Burgamy pleaded guilty to a firearms charge as well.

Each of the counts carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison when they are sentenced in November. It is not totally clear how much money the two made during the eight or nine months their website was operating in 2019 and 2020.

Burgamy agreed to forfeit at least USD 300,000 in proceeds, but prosecutor Raj Parekh said at Friday's hearing that a profit-and-loss statement drawn up by Burgamy showed him grossing nearly USD 1 million. Parekh told Judge T.S. Ellis III that Burgamy and Wilson met online in 2018 playing the online video game War Dragons.

Within a year, the two had teamed up to appear on the Scargenix infomercial with Ireland. The infomercial, described by Parekh as “fraudulent,” shows before-and-after photos of people hideously scarred by accidents and burns who are completely healed after using the Scargenix cream for a few weeks. By August 2019, the two had moved on to selling drugs illegally through the NeverPressed site.

The two admitted that they processed more than 2,500 illicit orders on the site, and they began facing supply issues because Wilson could not justify the volume of drugs he wanted from his wholesaler. At one point, Wilson told Burgamy that he wouldn't supply any more drugs to Burgamy's operation until the competing pharmacy was eliminated.

Wilson said his competitor did triple the volume in medications of his own pharmacy, so that if those customers were forced to transfer to Wilson's pharmacy, he could quadruple his business and quadruple the volume that could be diverted to the darknet operation. The two agreed on what they called “Operation Firewood,” and Burgamy assured Wilson he would carry out the firebombing after the coronavirus scare concluded.

Wilson provided Burgamy with a getaway map and layout of the rival pharmacy. He urged Burgamy to make the firebombing look like it was conducted by a vengeful husband upset that his wife had engaged in a fictitious affair with a pharmacist at the competing operation, Parekh said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles penalize WR Jackson for conduct detrimental

The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalized for conduct detrimental to the team, following his anti-Semitic comments earlier this week. The team did not specify how Jackson wa...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500

The United States reported at least 62,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record daily increase for a third day in a row, according to a Reuters tally. Seven states reported record increases in cases on Friday Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, M...

US Judge halts first federal execution in 17 years over COVID-19 concerns

Washington D.C. US, July 11 SputnikANI A US federal judge in the state of Indiana has halted the first federal execution in 17 years that was scheduled to take place next week, court documents revealed. US inmate Daniel Lee was scheduled to...

Reports: Steelers' Dupree files grievance over LB tag

Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender Bud Dupree filed a grievance this week to be classified as a defensive end -- rather than as a linebacker -- on his franchise tag, multiple outlets reported Friday. The news emerged shortly after the agent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020