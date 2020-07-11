Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods, landslides kill 40 in Nepal, many missing

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 40 people and displaced thousands in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday. "We are searching for eight people who are still missing," said Kishore Shrestha, a senior police official, said. Six people were killed in Gulmi, Lamjung and Sindhupalchowk in central Nepal.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:47 IST
Floods, landslides kill 40 in Nepal, many missing
"Rescuers are looking for those who are still missing in Myagdi," Dhakal said, adding that 50 people had been plucked to safety using helicopters. Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 40 people and displaced thousands in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday. Twenty people were killed and at least 13 others were missing in Myagdi district, 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Kathmandu, where several houses were destroyed on Friday, district administrator Gyan Nath Dhakal said.

"Rescuers are looking for those who are still missing in Myagdi," Dhakal said, adding that 50 people had been plucked to safety using helicopters. "Eleven people who were injured in the landslides have been moved to nearby hospitals," he said. In neighbouring Kaski district, seven people were killed, said a second government official in the tourist town of Pokhara.

Another seven were killed in Jajarkot district in the far west. "We are searching for eight people who are still missing," said Kishore Shrestha, a senior police official, said.

Six people were killed in Gulmi, Lamjung and Sindhupalchowk in central Nepal. In the southern plains bordering India, the Koshi river, which causes deadly floods in the eastern Indian state of Bihar almost every year, was flowing above the danger level, police said.

Landslides and flash floods are a common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year. (Editing by Rupam Jain and Christina Fincher)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...

Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday. Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020