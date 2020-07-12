5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China's Hebei province

An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province on Sunday.

The tremors were felt at 6:38 am Beijing time, reported Xinhua News citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said. (ANI)