Nepal PM wishes Amitabh Bachchan, son speedy recovery from COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for the COVID-19. The Bachchan duo were admitted to the isolation ward of the Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

"Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!" Oli tweeted. The Bachchans shared their health update on Twitter.

Abhishek, 44, said both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Abhishek on Sunday tweeted that his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the virus and will be "self quarantining at home"..