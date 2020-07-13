Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan forces set conditions for lifting oil blockade

The move was aimed at pressuring their rivals in the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, in the country's west. In a statement late Saturday, Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for Hifter's forces, called for oil revenues to flow into a bank account in a foreign country with a “clear mechanism” to distribute funds fairly among Libya's regions.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 00:36 IST
Libyan forces set conditions for lifting oil blockade

Forces loyal to a Libyan commander said they will only allow the reopening of oil fields and terminals once a mechanism has been set up to fairly distribute revenue across the country, which is split between rival, warring factions. Powerful tribes in eastern Libya loyal to Khalifa Hifter closed export terminals and choked off major pipelines at the start of the year. The move was aimed at pressuring their rivals in the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, in the country's west.

In a statement late Saturday, Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for Hifter's forces, called for oil revenues to flow into a bank account in a foreign country with a “clear mechanism” to distribute funds fairly among Libya's regions. He did not name a country to host the account. He also demanded international guarantees that oil revenues would not to be used to fund “terrorists and mercenaries.” He was apparently referring to the mercenaries, mostly Syrians, that Turkey brought in recent months to fight on the side of the Tripoli government, which is backed by an array of local militias as well as Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Hifter's forces are also backed by a patchwork of armed groups as well as foreign patrons, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France. Al-Mosmari also called for an audit to Libya's central bank in Tripoli to review the spending in the past years.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya's economy, has long been at the center of the civil war, as rival authorities jostle for control of Africa's largest reserves. The closures have deprived authorities of over $6.5 billion. Hifter's supporters say the Libyan Central Bank, which is based in the capital and collects oil revenue, only uses it for the benefit of the Tripoli government.

Last month, the tribes offered to end the closure as part of a political settlement. They mandated Hifter's forces to negotiate the opening of the oil facilities. The state-run National Oil Corporation said Friday it has resumed crude exports, shipping 730,000 barrels to Italy. Al-Mosmari said the shipment, which was contracted before the closures, was allowed in order to ease the strain on storage facilities.

In recent weeks, “regional countries” have been quietly negotiating with the Tripoli-based government over the distribution of oil revenues in talks supervised by the U.N. and the U.S., according to the state-run oil company. But on Sunday, the National Oil Corporation said Hifter's forces reversed their “cooperative posture” in the negotiations to reopen oil facilities. It accused the UAE of ordering Hifter to reimpose the blockade, without providing evidence. There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

The U.S. Embassy in Libya on Sunday rebuked what it called “foreign-backed efforts against Libya's economic and financial sectors,” saying they "impeded progress and heightened the risk of confrontation." The embassy statement threatened sanctions against “those who undermine Libya's economy and cling to military escalation." The statement did not name specific outside countries, but criticized both the Tripoli government's “illegal obstruction” of an audit of Libya's banking sector, as well as Saturday's statement by Hifter's forces and an incursion by Hifter-allied Russian mercenaries into a vast oil field last month. Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April last year to try to capture Tripoli. The offensive quickly stalled, however, and in recent weeks Hifter's forces have fallen back as the Tripoli-allied militias, with Turkish support, gained the upper hand.

The Tripoli-allied forces are now threatening to retake the Mediterranean city of Sirte, which Hifter took in January. Capturing Sirte could allow Tripoli administration and its backers to gain control of Hifter-held oil fields and facilities in the south..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa reimposes alcohol ban, curfew as coronavirus cases spike

South Africa will reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol and a nighttime curfew to reduce pressure on its hospitals as coronavirus infections rise rapidly, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. Ramaphosas government imposed one of the st...

Browns reach agreement with rookie LB Phillips

The Cleveland Browns have come to terms with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, according to multiple reports Sunday. Terms were not announced.The Browns selected Phillips, an LSU product, with one of their two third-round picks of the 2020 ...

Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he wont rush th...

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

Jordans Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz promised on Sunday to deepen a crackdown on tax evasion that officials say has deprived the countrys cash-strapped economy of billions of dollars revenue in recent years.The government has gone after se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020