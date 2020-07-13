Soccer-Cadiz return to La Liga after 14-year absence
Cadiz were promoted to La Liga for the first time since 2005 after Real Zaragoza were beaten 4-2 at home to Real Oviedo in Spain's second division on Sunday. Cadiz had missed the chance to seal promotion on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada in an empty stadium after thousands of fans had gathered outside their ground before the game, defying social distancing recommendations.
But struggling Oviedo did the job for them, running into a four-goal lead before the home side struck twice in stoppage time. Cadiz, who last won promotion to La Liga in 2005 but were relegated the following year, lead the standings on 69 points after 40 games, with Huesca second on 64 and Zaragoza third on 62.
