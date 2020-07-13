People News Roundup: Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officials

India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday. The 77-year-old legendary actor said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the highly infectious virus.