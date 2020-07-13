Left Menu
UK fashion label Quiz suspends supplier over wage allegations

After allegations of poor working conditions at suppliers of online fashion retailer Boohoo, The Times reported on Saturday that workers at a factory in the city had been offered as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz. Britain's minimum wage is 8.72 pounds for people over 25 years old.

13-07-2020
Representative Image

British fashion retailer Quiz said on Monday it had suspended activity with a supplier following a media report that the supplier was not meeting legal minimum wage requirements at one of its factories in the English city of Leicester. After allegations of poor working conditions at suppliers of online fashion retailer Boohoo, The Times reported on Saturday that workers at a factory in the city had been offered as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz.

Britain's minimum wage is 8.72 pounds for people over 25 years old. The quiz said it was investigating the allegations, saying the situation would be "totally unacceptable" if it proved accurate.

($1 = 0.7897 pounds)

