EU ministers criticise Turkey over Hagia Sophia, drilling

European Union foreign ministers on Monday criticised Turkey for several reasons, including energy exploration in disputed Mediterranean waters and changing the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell was in Turkey last week where he also discussed Ankara's disputes with Greece and Cyprus over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean region.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:12 IST
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the movements in the Mediterranean were "a reason for worrying" for the 27-nation bloc, but insisted that human rights and democracy issues would also be taken up during the regular monthly meeting. Borrell said that relations were "not especially good at that moment."

