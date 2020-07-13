Soccer-Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in France
The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the Premier League club said on Monday. The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet. In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: "Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family.Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:16 IST
The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet. The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to a French police source.
Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain. In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: "Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."
- READ MORE ON:
- Serge Aurier
- Tottenham Hotspur
- France
- Ivory Coast
- Premier League
- Toulouse
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
France returns to polls for municipal elections, Macron faces drubbing
France holds municipal elections postponed by virus crisis
France's Macron takes drubbing in local elections, Greens surge
France's Macron takes drubbing in local elections, Greens surge
France's Macron pledges extra 15 bln euros to make economy greener