Soccer-Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in France

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet. The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to a French police source.

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain. In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: "Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."