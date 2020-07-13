Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Amnesty International and a UK-based pro-opposition activist group, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), have said both men were tortured to extract false confessions, subjected to sexual assault, beatings, sleep deprivation and other abuses. "The terror of knowing that my husband can be executed by firing squad at any moment without proper notice is tearing me apart," Ramadhan's wife, Zainab Ebrahim, tweeted after the sentence.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:28 IST
Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain's highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa lost their final appeal on Monday against death sentences that were initially handed down by a criminal court in December 2014.

Security forces had arrested Moosa, a hotel employee, and Ramadhan, a security guard in Bahrain's international airport, in early 2014 after a policeman was killed in a bombing in al-Deir, a village northeast of Manama. Ten other people tried with them have also been jailed. Amnesty International and a UK-based pro-opposition activist group, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), have said both men were tortured to extract false confessions, subjected to sexual assault, beatings, sleep deprivation, and other abuses.

"The terror of knowing that my husband can be executed by firing squad at any moment without proper notice is tearing me apart," Ramadhan's wife, Zainab Ebrahim, tweeted after the sentence. The rights groups say both men were prevented from meeting their lawyers until they were sentenced to death for the first time by a criminal court in December 2014.

Bahrain's government said the case met all requirements of a fair trial, and the initial judgment was followed by a second trial that looked into the allegations of abuse. "Each of the defendants had an attorney present with him throughout all the stages of the trial," said Haroon Al Zayani, head of the public prosecutor's technical bureau, in a statement sent to Reuters.

The chronology of medical reports showed confessions were obtained "in full consciousness and voluntarily, without any physical or verbal coercion", he said. Bahrain, which is led by a Sunni Muslim royal family but has a Shi'ite majority population, has been clamping down on dissent since 2011 when it quashed protests with Saudi help.

Home to the Middle East headquarters of the U.S. Navy, the Gulf island kingdom has revoked the citizenship of hundreds of people in mass trials. Most opposition figures and human rights activists are jailed or have fled. Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Director of Advocacy at BIRD, called the verdict "another dark stain in the struggle for human rights in Bahrain", which "could not have happened without the tacit acceptance of Bahrain's western allies."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Ivory Coasts Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattaras office said on Monday. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters that Kablan Duncan, who previously served as Ouattaras ...

Nigeria: Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest of Zamfara

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest in the Zamfara State of Nigeria and also destroyed structure covering the bandits in the dense vegetation, according to a news report by This DayThe air bombing was execu...

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi.

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi....

Biocon to launch drug for COVID-19 patients; priced at Rs 8,000 per vial

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the&#160;&#160;Drugs Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020