Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK retailer Quiz suspends ties with supplier over wage allegations

British fashion retailer Quiz said on Monday it had suspended ties with a supplier accused in a weekend newspaper report of breaching minimum wage requirements at a factory in Leicester, central England. The Times reported on Saturday that workers at the factory were paid as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:56 IST
UK retailer Quiz suspends ties with supplier over wage allegations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British fashion retailer Quiz said on Monday it had suspended ties with a supplier accused in a weekend newspaper report of breaching minimum wage requirements at a factory in Leicester, central England.

The Times reported on Saturday that workers at the factory were paid as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz. Britain's minimum wage is 8.72 pounds for people over 25 years old and 8.20 pounds for people aged 21 to 24.

Quiz said it was investigating the allegations and that its initial review had found the supplier had used a sub-contractor in direct contravention of a previous instruction. It did not identify the supplier. Quiz's shares dropped around 20% in early dealings, but by 1335 GMT had recovered to trade up 3.4% at 6.98 pence.

The Times report followed allegations in a July 5 Sunday Times report of poor working conditions at a Leicester-based supplier to online fashion retailer Boohoo, which sent its shares 28% lower last week. Boohoo said on July 8 it was launching an independent investigation into the allegations and that it was committed to driving up standards where required.

It also noted that Britain's The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority had not taken any enforcement action during its investigation into working conditions at clothing manufacturers' factories in Leicester. ($1 = 0.7897 pounds)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate

Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain and France are weighing whether to require people to wear masks in public places. Scientists say the two countries governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockd...

China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administrations move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targ...

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL96 RJ-5THLD CONG Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot JaipurNew Delhi Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020