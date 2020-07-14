Pak National Assembly passes resolution condemning alleged human rights in J&K

Left Menu
The resolution, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, also expressed the resolve to extend diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris. India has told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:34 IST
Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, also expressed the resolve to extend diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris.

India has told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India. The House called upon the United Nations and the international community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Separately, the Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

