Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona
Islamist militants used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another Catalan municipality, killing 16 people in total.Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:24 IST
Police detained two Algerian citizens in an anti-terrorism operation in Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Tuesday morning, the regional Catalan police force said.
The two Algerians were preparing a terror attack, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported, quoting unidentified sources close to the investigation. Regional police declined to comment on this. In May, police had arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a militant attack.
A total of 16 suspected jihadist fighters have been arrested in Spain from the start of the year till July 5th, according to data from the interior ministry. Islamist militants used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another Catalan municipality, killing 16 people in total.
