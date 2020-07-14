Left Menu
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to phase Huawei out of country's 5G mobile phone network under pressure from MPs and US, multiple media reports said.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:59 IST
UK poised to phase out Huawei from 5G network
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to phase Huawei out of the country's 5G mobile phone network under pressure from MPs and the US, multiple media reports said. According to the report, the UK Prime Minister is grappling with a rebellion in the Conservative Party over Huawei with many MPs claiming that the company provides China, chance to spy.

This comes in the backdrop of US designating Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus. The prohibition will take effect within months.

The decision to phase Huawei out of 5G networks could escalate tensions between the US and China, especially when it comes in the wake of China's decision to impose national security law in Hong Kong. Beijing's decision to impose the draconian law in erstwhile British colony has drawn fierce criticism from the UK and its other allies including the US. In January this year, Johnson had allowed Huwaei to play a limited role in UK's 5G network.

A report by GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre has decided the US sanctions barring Huawei from using technology relying on American intellectual property has had a severe impact on the company, the Sunday Telegraph had reported earlier. The newspaper had said officials are crafting proposals to prevent new Huawei equipment being installed in the 5G network in as little as six months.

The prime minister's decision to allow Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network has caused tension between London and Washington DC in recent months. Last month, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission designated Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp, as well as their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus.

