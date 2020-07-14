3 Russian soldiers wounded in land mine explosion in Syria
The Russian military said the attack happened while Russian and Turkish troops were patrolling the M4 highway in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone. It said the wounded Russian soldiers were quickly evacuated to the Russian base at Hemeimeem and their lives weren't in danger. A Turkish armoured vehicle that was taking part in the patrol was also damaged and some of its crew were wounded, the Russian military said.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:44 IST
A roadside landmine hit a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwestern Syria Tuesday, leaving three Russian soldiers and an unspecified number of Turkish troops wounded. The Russian military said the attack happened while Russian and Turkish troops were patrolling the M4 highway in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.
It said the wounded Russian soldiers were quickly evacuated to the Russian base at Hemeimeem and their lives weren't in danger. A Turkish armored vehicle that was taking part in the patrol was also damaged and some of its crew were wounded, the Russian military said. It didn't say how many Turkish servicemen were involved.
Russia and Turkey have been conducting regular patrols in the province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.
ALSO READ
Russian nickel producer admits pollution in Arctic tundra
Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan
Russian state exit polls show 76% have so far voted for reforms that could extend Putin's rule
Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule
Russian bounties believed to have led to at least one U.S. troop death, reports say