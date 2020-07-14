Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case

He left for the UK in November after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for treatment. The notice issued by the Accountability Court of Islamabad in the Toshakhana (treasure house) corruption case was displayed at Jati Umra and Model Town residences of Sharif on Monday.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:50 IST
Pak court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani anti-corruption court has given a final chance to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently in London for medical treatment, to appear before it on August 17 in a graft case, failing which he may be declared a proclaimed offender. The 70-year-old embattled three-time premier is currently in London for treatment after he was diagnosed with an immune system disorder. He left for the UK in November after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.

The notice issued by the Accountability Court of Islamabad in the Toshakhana (treasure house) corruption case was displayed at Jati Umra and Model Town residences of Sharif on Monday. "Nawaz Sharif committed the offence of punishable under Section 9 read with Section 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and it has been returned to a warrant of arrest thereupon issued that the said accused cannot be found and whereas it has been shown to my satisfaction that the said accused has absconded. "Proclamation under section 87 CrPC is hereby made that the said accused Nawaz Sharif is required to appear before this court to answer the said reference on Aug 17," the notice stated. The Accountability Court last month issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sharif in the Toshakhana case. Sharif is accused of obtaining luxury cars from the treasury house by paying just 15 percent of the price of these vehicles.

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani are also accused of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from the treasure house. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Gilani had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to obtain the vehicles.

The court has directed the Foreign Office to execute the arrest warrants against Sharif through the Pakistan High Commission in London. Sharif left for London in November after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for treatment. He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan citing his record of facing the law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors. He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail and in a money laundering case to facilitate his travel abroad.

Sharif has been diagnosed with "complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease. His daughter Maryam Nawaz had said her father was a high-risk patient and therefore, his cardiac catheterization/coronary intervention had been postponed owing to the COVID-19. Last month, the country's anti-graft body filed a corruption case against Sharif, Jang/Geo media group owner Mir Shakil ur Rahman, and two others in a land case in Lahore's accountability court. According to NAB, Sharif in 1986, when he was the Punjab chief minister, allotted 54 Kanal land in Lahore to Mir Shakilur Rehman in violation of rules. Rahman has been on judicial remand after his arrest by the NAB on March 12.

Since Sharif did not respond to any of the NAB's summons and questions, his arrest warrants had already been issued and the bureau announced to have moved the accountability court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves 'network problems' in his village

The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of signal would affect his work and daily routine. Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due ...

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

A man who killed one police officer and wounded another while fleeing from a traffic stop in a Seattle suburb was found hiding on a nearby rooftop and arrested without incident early Tuesday, police said. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Depar...

Elephant found dead in Jharkhand's Latehar district

An elephant carcass was found near a village in Jharkhands Latehar district on Tuesday, forest officials said. The carcass was spotted near Murkuti village under the jurisdiction of Barwadih police station of the district, they said.The jum...

Renuka Sugars' shareholders approve raising up to USD 300 mn via ECB

Renuka Sugars on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved raising up to USD 300 million around Rs 2,263 crore through external commercial borrowing from holding company Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd.&#160; The ordinary resolution to thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020