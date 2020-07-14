Left Menu
Piyush Goyal promotes 'Make in India' in virtual interaction with German Ambassador

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with German Ambassador to India Walter J Linder to promote the 'Make in India' initiative.

Updated: 14-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:03 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacting with German Ambassador to India Walter J. Linder and India-CEOs of three German car producers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with German Ambassador to India Walter J Linder to promote the 'Make in India' initiative. After the meeting, Linder tweeted, "Very fruitful video conference between H.E. Minister of Commerce, Shri Piyush Goyal, the India-CEOs of three German car producers (Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen/Skoda) and German Embassy...digital routine!"

During a virtual interaction in the last leg of the India Global Week 2020, Goyal had said, "COVID-19 has only pushed us faster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a huge package and sectoral reforms in many segments have been announced. I think COVID-19 is a crisis which India hopes to convert into an opportunity." He had said India's economy, like that of other countries, has suffered due to the coronavirus threat. "The good news is that India has always demonstrated the ability to bounce back rapidly," he had said.

Goyal said that India is in talks with the European Union for a trade deal. (ANI)

