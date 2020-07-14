Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to make masks compulsory in enclosed public places

France will make it compulsory for people to wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month to stop a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:38 IST
France to make masks compulsory in enclosed public places
Image Credit: IANS

France will make it compulsory for people to wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month to stop a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The virus, which killed more than 30,000 people in France, has been on the decline, but Macron said it was spreading again in some places as France opens up beaches, bars and restaurants after a two-month lockdown.

"We have some signs that it's coming back a bit," Macron said in an interview with French broadcasters. "Faced with that, we must anticipate and prepare. "I ask fellow citizens to wear masks as much as possible when they are outside, and especially so when they are in an enclosed space," Macron said.

"We will put ourselves in a position where we could, for example, make it completely mandatory from Aug. 1," he added. Aides later said Macron had decided on Aug. 1 "to give everyone time to organise themselves, for example the stores, and thus allow a smooth transition".

Up to now, France has required people to wear face coverings on public transport and in public spaces where social distancing is not possible, but has not mandated the wearing of masks in shops. Macron, speaking on the Bastille Day national holiday, also said he wanted COVID-19 testing available for everyone, without having to be referred by a doctor.

The biggest challenge France faced in the next six months was an expected wave of joblessness as firms hit by the epidemic lay off workers, he said. He also said he was working with his government to ease the impact, especially on young people emerging into the workforce this summer after they finish their studies.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Party's doors are open for those who express trust in its ideology: BJP leaders on Pilot

With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilots next political move, several senior BJP leaders from Rajasthan said on Tuesday that their partys doors are open for anybody who expresses trust in its ideology. If anybody with a mass ...

COVID-19: Goa registers record rise of 170 cases; 67 recover

Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases - its highest-ever single-day spike - taking the tally to 2,753 on Tuesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. Also, 67 people were discharged on Tuesday ...

Oops, I forgot my mask! French minister makes COVID faux pas

A French government minister buried her face in her hands after she realised she had arrived at the annual national day parade and forgotten her mask. Agnes Pannier-Runacher, a junior minister responsible for the industry portfolio, arrived...

Cricket-England spinner Bess feels dangerous ahead of test

England off-spinner Dom Bess said he feels dangerous ahead of the second test against the West Indies which starts at Old Trafford on Thursday. Bess was frustrated on the final day of the first test at Southampton, going wicketless as the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020