Three Pak soldiers killed in terror attack

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in the restive Balochistan province, the Army said. Troops of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were patrolling when they came under fire from terrorists near Gichak valley in Kahan area of Panjgur district, it said.

Three soldiers were killed, while eight others, including an officer, sustained injuries, the Army said, adding five of them were in critical condition. The injured troops were taken to Combined Military Hospital located in the provincial capital Quetta.

Baloch nationalists involved in low level insurgency often carry out such attacks. Seven soldiers were killed in May in two separate terror attacks in the province.