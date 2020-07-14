UK's Huawei decision disappointing and wrong - China's ambassador

UK's Huawei decision disappointing and wrong - China's ambassadorReuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:23 IST
China's ambassador to Britain said the decision to strip Huawei equipment out of the country's 5G network was disappointing and wrong and called into question Britain's openness to foreign investors.
"Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK on #Huawei," Liu Xiaoming said on Twitter. "It has become questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries."
