Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia

"I hope we will be united in our recovery efforts," Nurdin Abdullah, the governor of South Sulawesi, said on Kompas TV. Heavy rains had inundated three nearby rivers for several days prompting the evacuation of 655 people due to the floods, officials at the local disaster mitigation agency and search and rescue agency told Reuters.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:10 IST
Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 16 people and displaced hundreds in a district on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials at the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday. Search and rescue officials were still looking for 23 people missing after the floods struck the North Luwu district of South Sulawesi province, said Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.

In one village, photographs showed a damaged house and a truck partially submerged under thick mud, while a runway at a local airport was also swamped by mud and debris. "I hope we will be united in our recovery efforts," Nurdin Abdullah, the governor of South Sulawesi, said on Kompas TV.

Heavy rains had inundated three nearby rivers for several days prompting the evacuation of 655 people due to the floods, officials at the local disaster mitigation agency, and search and rescue agency told Reuters. Indonesia frequently suffers from floods and landslides particularly during the rainy season, though the situation is often made worse by the cutting down of forests.

Flooding also killed 66 people in the Indonesian capital Jakarta in January, amid some of the heaviest rain since records began.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps. The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR 1 liter ...

Foden is best youngster I've ever seen: Kyle Walker

Manchester Citys Kyle Walker has hailed his teammate Phil Foden saying that the 20-year-old is the best youngster I have ever seen. He is the best youngster I have ever seen, the clubs official website quoted Walker as saying.During Manches...

BMW Motorrad celebrates 40 years of BMW GS models. A concept that changed the motorcycle world

Munich GermanyGurugram Haryana India July 15 ANIBusinessWire India A motorcycle concept that is as legendary as it is sophisticated will celebrate its anniversary in 2020 The BMW GS models are turning 40. In autumn 1980 BMW Motorrad present...

'Dangerous' Sassuolo are in excellent form: Sarri ahead of clash

Ahead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose stating that they dangerous and in excellent form. Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020