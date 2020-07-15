Left Menu
Development News Edition

As city encroaches on Nairobi park, wild animals freedom to roam is under threat

Animals often pass through to make their way to larger parks beyond. But the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary to reduce conflict between people and animals. A 2016 KWS report said fencing was the "least suitable option" to reduce animal-human conflict.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:30 IST
As city encroaches on Nairobi park, wild animals freedom to roam is under threat
Representative Image

Rhinos, lions, buffalo, and leopards range against the background of a city skyline in the Nairobi National Park, Africa's only game reserve within a capital city.

The park has been fenced in on three sides as the city mushroomed around it. Outside its unfenced southern boundary, the banks of the Mochiriri River are a favored refuge for breeding lions. Animals often pass through to make their way to larger parks beyond.

But the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary to reduce conflict between people and animals. The idea has many conservationists up in arms and a court hearing on the plan is scheduled on Wednesday.

"This is the lifeline of this park," said Reinhard Nyandire, a conservationist working with the Friends of Nairobi National Park, gesturing to the open pastures behind him. "When they fence the park, you cut them (the animals) off," he said.

The volunteer group is dedicated to helping KWS keep the lands around the park open. The KWS director-general and spokesmen did not respond to requests to discuss the plan.

Commercial buildings are encroaching on the park's land and in 2018, a six-km railway bridge was built through it. Sewage from nearby settlements empties into the river, KWS reports say. Animals often leave the park during the rainy season when the grass is too long to see predators and return during the dry season when the grass inside is lusher. The park also links up to migration corridors leading to larger parks.

The plan proposes fencing inland on the southern boundary if the owners are willing, or if they do not agree, to fence the park itself. A 2016 KWS report said fencing was the "least suitable option" to reduce animal-human conflict. Shrinking ranges would cause conflict among rhinos and lions, other species could not migrate, and inbreeding would be a problem.

It is not the only option. The plan itself said conservation initiatives such as installing free motion-sensor lights to deter lions have already reduced human-animal conflict. Nkamunu Patita, co-ordinator for the Naretunoi conservancy which borders the park, said many landowners do not want any fencing.

When Reuters visited Naretunoi, herds of zebras were resting there with fluffy babies, unsteady young giraffe grazed alongside their mothers, and ostrich and wildebeest roamed alongside Maasai cows. Freedom to move across wide swathes of land benefits both wildlife and Maasai herders, she said.

"Their way of life is compatible with conservation," she said. "That's why you see zebras and cows grazing together." (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flash floods kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesias South Sulawesi province reached 16 on Wednesday while 23 people are reported to be missing, Xinhua reported. The 16 bodies have been shifted to three different hospitals, chief of North Luwu Di...

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020