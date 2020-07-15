Left Menu
Germany's Anabin database includes India's NID institute in its list

With Germany's Anabin database including National Institutes of Design (NID) in its list, Indian students will now be able to easily apply for work permits in Germany.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With Germany's Anabin database including National Institutes of Design (NID) in its list, Indian students will now be able to easily apply for work permits in Germany. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India has established five National Institutes of Design (NID) in India for imparting world-class design education. While NID Ahmedabad (with campuses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru) commenced its activities in 1961, four new NID institutes located in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh came up in the last few years.

These NIDs are declared as 'Institutions of National Importance' by virtue of the Act of Parliament and are internationally acclaimed premier design institutes. While graduates from NID are working in varied fields in India, many of them also opt for challenging opportunities in different countries outside India. "One such country is Germany, which has opened a Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB) which acts as the sole authority for the evaluation of foreign qualifications in Germany. As part of their service, they maintain a database called Anabin that lists foreign degrees and higher education qualifications in relation to German diplomas and degrees," read an official statement.

It further read that NID Ahmedabad was included in the Anabin list in 2015 and the other new NIDs have also now been incorporated in this database recently. With all NIDs are a part of this list, its students will be able to easily apply for work permits in Germany for working in the fields relevant to their education, the statement added. (ANI)

