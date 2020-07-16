Left Menu
87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general's home

Eighty-seven demonstrators who gathered at the home of Kentucky's attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor have been arrested, police said. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside. The shooting set off weeks of protests, policy changes, and a call for the officers who shot Taylor to be criminally charged.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eighty-seven demonstrators who gathered at the home of Kentucky's attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor have been arrested, police said. Protesters with the social justice organization Until Freedom gathered for a sit-in on the front yard of a Louisville home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday afternoon, news outlets reported. Among those arrested were NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta." Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant in the early morning hours of March 13 during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.

The shooting set off weeks of protests, policy changes, and a call for the officers who shot Taylor to be criminally charged. One officer has been fired, but no charges have been filed. Investigations into the shooting are continuing. Cameron said on Monday that he still has no timeline for when his office will conclude its investigation of the case.

"We are here to hold Daniel Cameron accountable and make sure that he does his job because he is not doing his job," said Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour. Protesters had been instructed beforehand not to resist arrest and could be seen lining up at 6 p.m. to await transfer to Louisville Metro Corrections.

Demonstrators were arrested after refusing to leave, police said. They were charged with "intimidating a participant in a legal process," which is a felony; disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing, said Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington.

Cameron said the protest won't bring justice and "only serves to further division and tension within our community." "From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor," Cameron said. "We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today's events will not alter our pursuit of the truth.".

