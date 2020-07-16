Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google ties more work tools into Gmail, aiming to get ahead of Microsoft

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said its corporate Gmail customers will now be able to edit documents and other files without leaving the email service, as it aims to lure clients from rivals by making its tools more integrated. The announcement was made at Google's cloud unit's annual customer and partner conference, which has been turned into a virtual gathering over several weeks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 01:49 IST
Google ties more work tools into Gmail, aiming to get ahead of Microsoft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said its corporate Gmail customers will now be able to edit documents and other files without leaving the email service, as it aims to lure clients from rivals by making its tools more integrated.

The announcement was made at Google's cloud unit's annual customer and partner conference, which has been turned into a virtual gathering over several weeks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Google has been trying for more than a decade to catch up with Microsoft Corp's Office, which dominates the global market for corporate email and document editing tools. Both companies have been adding new video-calling features and other collaboration tools to attract new business from companies operating from home during the pandemic.

Google contends it has found an edge with potential customers by promoting Gmail as a single hub for workers to access text chats, video calls, and now documents. Microsoft has limited tie-ins between its email and chat tools, Outlook, and Teams. "Microsoft is still telling you there's two separate places to check, two different habits, two inboxes to look at," Javier Soltero, a Google vice president who used to work for Microsoft, said in an interview on Wednesday.

"And they are not incentivized to do a deep integration between Teams and Outlook," Soltero said, without elaborating. Consumers using the free version of Gmail may have access to the new integrations in the future, Soltero said.

Microsoft, which has continued to post fast Office revenue growth, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google on Wednesday introduced some options already on Microsoft Teams, including the ability for chat users to list an "out of office" notice and "pin" conversations to make them easier to find later.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Tokyo enlists nightclub workers for Q&A-style videos to fight coronavirus

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Tokyo enlists nightclub workers for QA-style videos to fight coronavirusAlarmed by a spike in infections in Tokyos nightlife districts, the metropolitan government has released educational v...

People News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; Jimmy Fallon returns to a bit like TV's normal and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claimsA U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed 18.9 million civil settlement for women who claimed they were subjected to...

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in RussiaA human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siber...

Mets ace deGrom day-to-day after MRI on ailing back

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, with multiple reports saying Wednesday that results showed the injury was not serious. The 32-year-old deGrom i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020