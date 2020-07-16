Odd News Roundup: Tokyo enlists nightclub workers for Q&A-style videos to fight coronavirus

Left Menu
Updated: 16-07-2020 02:38 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Alarmed by a spike in infections in Tokyo's nightlife districts, the metropolitan government has released educational videos in the form of a Q&A between nightclub hosts, a hostess and a doctor, hoping to stem the spread of the outbreak. "What kind of symptoms can a young COVID-19 patient expect?"

