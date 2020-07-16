Left Menu
"Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles.

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; The mobilizing power of the BTS ARMY and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed $18.9 million civil settlement for women who claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse and workplace harassment by the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said the preliminary settlement would be unfair to women who Weinstein raped or sexually abused because it treated them no different from women who had merely met him.

The mobilizing power of the BTS ARMY

BTS, the South Korean supergroup, is known for churning out hits and energizing a growing global fan base. Early in June, those fans - collectively called ARMY - put their energy behind an online campaign called #MatchAMillion to raise money for social justice causes in the United States. It hauled in $1 million in roughly one day, matching the donation of the band itself to Black Lives Matter.

Jimmy Fallon returns to a bit like TV's normal

Jimmy Fallon has returned to the television studio for his "Tonight Show," becoming the first late-night host to get back to something approaching normal production in almost four months. Fallon appeared from NBC's New York studio on Monday for a show in which camera operators wore masks, there was no audience, and house band the Roots played in a socially distanced space.

Banksy mural stolen at Bataclan returned to France from Italy

Italy on Tuesday handed back to France a mural painted by British street artist Banksy which was stolen from the Paris Bataclan theatre, where militant Islamist gunmen killed scores of people in an attack in November 2015. In June 2018, Banksy created a mural of a veiled female figure in a mournful pose on a fire-exit door of the concert venue where 90 people were killed in one of the coordinated attacks which caused 130 fatalities in the French capital.

Don McLean's 'Vincent' lyrics up for sale for $1.5 million

The original handwritten lyrics of Don McLean's song "Vincent", a tribute to painter Vincent van Gogh, are going up for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million. Los Angeles-based rare documents dealer Moments in Time said on Wednesday that the lyrics, scrawled in pencil over 14 pages with deletions and additions, are being sold by a person who acquired them directly from the American singer-songwriter.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy finds

"Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles. Rivera, 33, was found in the lake on Monday five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son. The medical examiner's report said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

Popular U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS for promoting what the media company on Wednesday said was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast. Cannon responded shortly thereafter that he had tried to contact Shari Redstone, the chair of ViacomCBS, to reconcile and "actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community."

Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure

Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day. A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe's most visited theme park.

Child YouTube star Ryan Kaji adds lockdown fun, virus education to repertoire

Young YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji's star has kept rising during the coronavirus lockdowns. The eight-year-old, who first began his channel "Ryan's World" on YouTube to review toys for family members and other youngsters, raked in $26 million as 2019's highest paid content creator and now boasts 25.7 million subscribers.

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper for libel over an article in 2018 in which it labelled him a wife-beater and referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he had attacked Heard.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

