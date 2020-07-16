Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; The mobilising power of the BTS ARMY and more

Left Menu
'Glee' star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy finds "Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed $18.9 million civil settlement for women who claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse and workplace harassment by the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said the preliminary settlement would be unfair to women who Weinstein raped or sexually abused because it treated them no different from women who had merely met him.

The mobilising power of the BTS ARMY

BTS, the South Korean supergroup, is known for churning out hits and energizing a growing global fan base. Early in June, those fans - collectively called ARMY - put their energy behind an online campaign called #MatchAMillion to raise money for social justice causes in the United States. It hauled in $1 million in roughly one day, matching the donation of the band itself to Black Lives Matter.

Jimmy Fallon returns to a bit like TV's normal

Jimmy Fallon has returned to the television studio for his "Tonight Show," becoming the first late-night host to get back to something approaching normal production in almost four months. Fallon appeared from NBC's New York studio on Monday for a show in which camera operators wore masks, there was no audience, and house band the Roots played in a socially distanced space.

Don McLean's 'Vincent' lyrics up for sale for $1.5 million

The original handwritten lyrics of Don McLean's song "Vincent", a tribute to painter Vincent van Gogh, are going up for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million. Los Angeles-based rare documents dealer Moments in Time said on Wednesday that the lyrics, scrawled in pencil over 14 pages with deletions and additions, are being sold by a person who acquired them directly from the American singer-songwriter.

China will steadily reopen cinemas in low-risk areas from July 20

Chinese cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to reopen steadily from July 20, the film administration said on Thursday, as the coronavirus is generally under control within the country. Cinemas in medium and high-risk areas will remain shut, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy finds

"Glee" star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles. Rivera, 33, was found in the lake on Monday five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son. The medical examiner's report said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast

U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS for promoting what the media company said on Wednesday was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast. Cannon responded shortly thereafter that he had tried to contact Shari Redstone, the chair of ViacomCBS, to reconcile and "actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community."

Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure

Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day. A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe's most visited theme park.

Child YouTube star Ryan Kaji adds lockdown fun, virus education to repertoire

Young YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji's star has kept rising during the coronavirus lockdowns. The eight-year-old, who first began his channel "Ryan's World" on YouTube to review toys for family members and other youngsters, raked in $26 million as 2019's highest-paid content creator and now boasts 25.7 million subscribers.

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, issuing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper for libel over an article in 2018 in which it labeled him a wife-beater and referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he had attacked Heard.

