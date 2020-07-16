Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 257,914

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Thursday reached 257,914 after 2,145 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 178,737 people recovered so far across the country.

On Wednesday, 40 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,426. The total number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan was 73,751, according to the ministry.

Out of the total infections, Sindh have 108,913 cases, Punjab 88,539, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 31,217, Islamabad 14,402, Balochistan 11,322, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) 1,771 and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,750 patients. Another 24,262 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Maximum 11,060 tests were done in Sindh followed by Punjab with 7,493, Islamabad 2,710, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,875, Balochistan 499, PoK 494 and Gilgit-Baltistan 131 tests.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1,652,183. There is no patient on ventilators in PoK and Balochistan. Only 330 vents were occupied across Pakistan out of 1,825 allocated for COVID-19.