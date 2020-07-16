Left Menu
Development News Edition

In solemn ceremony, Spain honours pandemic victims and heroes

Spain paid tribute Thursday to the nation's victims of the new coronavirus and workers who put their lives at risk during the worst of the pandemic with a solemn state ceremony in Madrid.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:05 IST
In solemn ceremony, Spain honours pandemic victims and heroes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain paid tribute Thursday to the nation's victims of the new coronavirus and workers who put their lives at risk during the worst of the pandemic with a solemn state ceremony in Madrid. Relatives of around 100 people who died during the pandemic, representatives of medical personnel, police, and other essential workers joined King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, government members, and officials from the European Union and the World Health Organization at an esplanade in Madrid's Royal Palace.

The guests, masked and seated in a socially distanced fashion surrounding a central cauldron, included representatives from a dozen religious organizations and ambassadors. The ceremony was shown live on television and online. In an emotional speech, Hernando Calleja said he was sharing the pain of the loss of his brother José María, a well-known journalist and writer in Madrid, with other relatives of "anonymous" victims.

"Let's not forget that the coronavirus was and continues to be a cold, cruel, and wrecking executioner," Calleja said. Aroa López, a nurse from the Vall d'Hebron hospital in Barcelona, spoke representing workers in hospitals, health centers, and laboratories, at least 52.600 of whom have been diagnosed as infected with the virus. She also remembered truck drivers, cleaners, and thousands of others who "took care of the millions of Spaniards who were confined." After telling how some health workers made video calls between relatives and dying patients or held the hands of those who didn't want to die alone, she urged politicians to protect the public health system.

"Who will take care of us if the person who takes care of us cannot do it?" she implored. "Let us never forget the lesson learned." As a live performance of string music took over from the words, attendees left white roses by the cauldron. The country's monarch praised the citizens' response to the outbreak and called for responsible behavior in fighting the virus.

"We have a moral obligation to always recognize and respect the dignity of the deceased and a civic duty to promote the best values that underlie our society," Felipe VI said before the ceremony came to an end with a minute of silence. All Spanish political parties attended the state tribute except for the far-right Vox, whose leader has called the event an "act of propaganda" and "an exculpatory ceremony" for the left-wing ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spain has officially recorded 28,413 victims who died after testing positive for the COVID-19 disease, although excess mortality figures suggest the actual figure is thousands higher. The country is grappling with dozens of fresh outbreaks after it emerged from a strict lockdown last month.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London restaurants fret as going out goes out of style

Restaurants might have reopened, but the owner of Ettas Seafood Kitchen in Londons Brixton Village market fears the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown may have changed customer behaviour for good.Trepidation among consumers in England since the ho...

Why cleaner air may be bad for your sourdough bread

Less acid rain is good for the environment, but potentially bad for bread, cereals and pasta.A decline in U.S. power plant emissions over the last 30 years means the air has less sulfur, a crucial nutrient for wheat and many other crops tha...

HC reserves order on Pinjra Tod member’s plea alleging selective leak of info to media by police

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its order on a plea by a Pinjra tod group member, arrested in relation to communal violence here during the anti-CAA protests, alleging selective leak of certain evidence against her by the police. Jus...

Govt curtails tenure of Prez's Private Secretary Vikram Singh, appoints him JS in Shipping Ministry

The Centre on Thursday curtailed the tenure of Vikram Singh, Private Secretary PS to President Ram Nath Kovind, and appointed him as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Singh, a 1997-bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020