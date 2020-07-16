Balochistan extends smart lockdown till July 30

The provincial government of Balochistan on Thursday extended the ongoing smart lockdown in the province for 15 more days, with the restrictions imposed in several cities of Balochistan till July 30. According to a notification from the provincial home department cited by Geo News, shopping malls, markets, shops, warehouses, auto repair shops, and hair salons across the province will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm from Saturday to Thursday. However, all business centres and shops would remain closed on Fridays.

According to the announcement, tandoors, dairy products shops, medical stores and blood banks will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day. In addition, restaurants and hotels will be open for 24 hours only for home delivery and takeaway service.

The statement said that educational institutions in the province would remain closed until the government gave further notice in this regard. Moreover, cinemas, farmhouses, wedding halls, picnic points will remain shut while gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, pillion riding, social, political, and religious events involving 10 or more people will remain banned across the province, the notification highlighted.

Additionally, meetings with inmates in jails will be prohibited until further notice by the authorities. It is worth mentioning that the number of coronavirus cases has started decreasing and the government officials have given credit to the smart lockdown imposed in the country.

So far, Balochistan has reported 11,322 COVID-19 cases while the number of fatalities stands at 127. (ANI)