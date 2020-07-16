Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several feared trapped after building collapses in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange alert' in the city and its neighbouring areas which was upgraded to 'red' earlier in the day. Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances rushed to the site of the collapse along with several officers, Rahangdale said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:53 IST
Several feared trapped after building collapses in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a multi-storey building in India's financial capital, Mumbai, collapsed on Thursday evening amid heavy rains in the city. A dilapidated ground plus five floored structure in the south of the city was already undergoing repairs and residents had been asked to evacuate but five to six families continued to live there, eyewitnesses told television channels.

Some people are trapped under the debris while several are stranded in the part of the building that continues to stand, the city's chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said in a statement. "Search and rescue operation is on using search cameras and other heavy equipment," he added.

Each year in Mumbai a number of small and large instances of "too dangerous to live" structures collapse amid the heavy rainfall the city receives. The city has had intense rains over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange alert' in the city and its neighbouring areas which was upgraded to 'red' earlier in the day.

Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances rushed to the site of the collapse along with several officers, Rahangdale said. The National Disaster Response Force was also at the site but there were no details available on the number of people trapped or casualties.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, another building collapsed in a western suburb of Malad, killing one and injuring several others.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thu...

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing...

Pakistan seeking monopolistic transport practices with Afghanistan, not allowing two-way transit rights: MEA

India said on Thursday that Pakistan is creating a mirage of goodwill by allowing Afghan goods to be exported via Wagah border and was seeking monopolistic transport practices and not allowing Afghanistan two-way transit rights. This is ano...

'Clive of India' statue in UK town saved by local council votes

A statue of Robert Clive, referred to as Clive of India for his role in establishing Britains colonial domination over India in the early years of the Raj, has been saved from removal from its pride of place in Shrewsbury town centre in wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020