Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok expected to operate as a U.S. company, White House adviser says

A top White House adviser said on Thursday that he expects TikTok to separate from its Chinese owner and operate as an American company amid growing U.S. concerns about the security of the data handled by the short video app. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters a move by TikTok to leave Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, would be a better option than a ban on the app, which was threatened by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier this month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 01:08 IST
TikTok expected to operate as a U.S. company, White House adviser says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A top White House adviser said on Thursday that he expects TikTok to separate from its Chinese owner and operate as an American company amid growing U.S. concerns about the security of the data handled by the short video app.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters a move by TikTok to leave Beijing ByteDance Technology Co, would be a better option than a ban on the app, which was threatened by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier this month. "We haven't made final decisions but...I think TikTok is going to pull out of the holding company which is China-run and operate as an independent American company," Kudlow said.

Kudlow did not specify whether TikTok's ownership would change under the proposed structure. He declined to comment when asked if U.S. companies could acquire TikTok. When asked about Kudlow's remarks, a TikTok spokesman said the company would not "engage with speculation in the market," and referred to a statement last week noting that ByteDance was "evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business" and was fully committed to protecting users privacy and security. Kudlow's comments come as TikTok finds itself increasingly in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, with U.S.-China relations strained by the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's move to curb freedoms in Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump's chief of staff said on Wednesday that the administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications including TikTok and WeChat, with action to address the issue expected in the coming weeks, a White House official. On Wednesday, the New York Times reported the administration was weighing action against Chinese social media services like TikTok under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president broad powers to penalize companies in response to extraordinary threats, citing people familiar with the matter.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs

The SP 500 ended down on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.U.S. retail sales increased more than expec...

Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the citys medical examiner said on Thursday.Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given fe...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.Videos posted on social media from ...

California to release rules for reopening schools on Friday as coronavirus cases mount

California Governor Gavin Newsom will release new guidelines for opening schools as coronavirus cases continue to mount in the most populous U.S. state, his office said Thursday. The guidelines, to be released on Friday, come amid an intens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020