Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokada app founder died of multiple stab wounds, NY medical examiner says

The body of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old founder of the popular motorbike-hailing app Gokada, was discovered in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, police say. Local media reported that his body had been decapitated and dismembered, the parts placed into separate plastic garbage bags.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-07-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 02:19 IST
Gokada app founder died of multiple stab wounds, NY medical examiner says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The technology entrepreneur found slain and dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condominium earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, the New York City medical examiner said on Thursday. The body of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old founder of the popular motorbike-hailing app Gokada, was discovered in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Local media reported that his body had been decapitated and dismembered, the parts placed into separate plastic garbage bags. A power saw and cleaning supplies were found plugged in nearby. Security camera video showed Saleh in the apartment building's elevator with a man in a dark suit, mask, and gloves, the media reports said. Video footage showed the suspect following Saleh into the seventh-story apartment, where a struggle began.

Saleh, who was born in Saudi Arabia to Bangladeshi parents and grew up in New York, founded the Pathao ride company in 2015 and in 2018 the Gokada motorbike hailing app. Gokada was widely used in the Nigerian megacity of Lagos until state officials in February banned motorcycle taxis, known locally as "okada," which dealt a serious blow to the company.

"We at Gokada are shocked and saddened to hear that Fahim Saleh, our founder, and CEO, passed away under tragic circumstances in New York earlier this week," the company said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday. The New York Times, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported that investigators were trying to determine if Saleh's grisly murder, which made international headlines, was related to his business.

"Nigeria is an unforgiving market. Focus obsessively - less is more. Have integrity. Build trust. Be patient. The market will reward you in time," Saleh tweeted on July 2.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities. Videos posted on social media from...

UK boosts healthcare funding to ward off winter COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds 3.77 billion into Englands National Health Service NHS to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus. Britain is the worst-affected country in Europe by COVID-19 with a death t...

Report: F Beasley won't return to Nets

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Beasleys positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left the...

Canadian federal court recommends external review of spy agency

A Canadian federal court on Thursday recommended an external review of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service after it found the agency failed to disclose it relied on information that was likely obtained illegally when seeking court wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020