Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Some protesters chanted slogans against top officials. Videos posted on Twitter showed a heavy presence of security forces in several cities, including Tehran and Isfahan. Witnesses in Behbahan said there had been several arrests in the city, which is in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province. The videos on social media and arrest reports could not be verified by Reuters.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-07-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 03:01 IST
Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities. Videos posted on social media from inside Iran showed protesters chanting, "Fear not, fear not, we are in this together". Some protesters chanted slogans against top officials.

Videos posted on Twitter showed a heavy presence of security forces in several cities, including Tehran and Isfahan. Witnesses in Behbahan said there had been several arrests in the city, which is in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province.

The videos on social media and arrest reports could not be verified by Reuters. Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks wrote on Twitter that it had seen some internet restrictions in place in Khuzestan province late on Thursday.

Iran's clerical rulers have tried to prevent a revival of anti-government protests that took place last November when over 1,000 people are believed to have been killed in the deadliest street violence since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. Iran's interior ministry said in May that the number of those killed was 225, including security forces.

"People are angry. The economy is so bad that we cannot survive," said an Iranian man by phone from Tehran on Thursday, who asked not to be named due to security concerns. Last year's unrest began with protests over economic hardship but turned political, with demonstrators demanding top officials step down.

Iran's economy, hard hit by U.S. sanctions that have choked off its oil exports, has since further deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus crisis in past months. Iran's judiciary announced on Tuesday that the death sentences of three men involved in last year's anti-government unrest had been upheld, sparking a surge of online protests against their sentences.

Some people on social media called on people to stage demonstrations across the country on Friday to protest the death penalty for the three men. Iran's Tasnim news agency said the security forces had arrested "key elements of opposition groups... who were encouraging people to protest on Friday in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province".

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom on Friday

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become Sir Tom on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth. The World War Two...

Firefighters put out flames aboard U.S. Navy ship in San Diego; vessel's future unknown

Crews have extinguished all known fires aboard a U.S. Navy warship that burned for four days at its mooring in San Diego, a top admiral said on Thursday, but it was still unclear if the Bonhomme Richard could be saved.Firefighters were comb...

Soccer-Real Madrid title win will go down in history, says president Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the La Liga title on Thursday, saying their triumph after the long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic would forever be rememb...

Rangers placed LHP Martin (COVID-19) on IL

The Texas Rangers on Thursday placed left-hander Brett Martin on the injured list due to his positive test for COVID-19, according to reports. Martin tested positive approximately two weeks ago and was experiencing mild symptoms of the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020