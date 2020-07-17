Left Menu
S. Korean National Assembly Speaker invites Pyongyang to hold inter-parliamentary talks

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korean National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug during his address in the parliament at the ceremony on the 72nd Day of the Constitution of South Korea on Friday invited North Korea to hold talks between the parliaments of the two countries. "Inter-Korean relations are crucial for the Korean peninsula. Our National Assembly is taking the first step, I officially invite the representative of the DPRK [North Korea] Supreme People's Assembly to hold negotiations between the parliaments of the North and South," Park said.

Tensions on the peninsula escalated after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and in June blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" over propaganda leaflets that drifted in from the South.

Seoul reportedly urged the Keunsaem activists, a group of North Korean defectors, to suspend leafleting, as it could further anger Pyongyang and undermine the safety of people living near the border.

