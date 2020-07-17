Left Menu
Libya denounces Egypt's 'will not stand idle' threats

Libya condemned the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's comments in which he said that Cairo "will not stand idle" against threats to national security, threatening to arm Libyan tribes against the internationally recognised government.

17-07-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Libya condemned the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's comments in which he said that Cairo "will not stand idle" against threats to national security, threatening to arm Libyan tribes against the internationally recognised government. During a meeting in Cairo with tribal leaders from Benghazi on Thursday, President Sisi said that Egypt would "not stand idle" in the face of any move that poses a direct threat to the national security not only of Egypt but also that of Libya, reported Al Jazeera.

The Government of National Accord's (GNA) Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticised the statement as being a blatant act of interference in Libya's national affairs. The comments were made days after the eastern-based Libyan parliament, which is aligned with rebel commander Khalifa Haftar, gave their in-principle support for Egyptian military intervention in the country.

The GNA has been locked in a tussle for power since 2015 with rebel forces who have pledged their allegiance to Haftar, who is based in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. While most countries recognise the GNA, Russia, the UAE and Egypt support Haftar.

