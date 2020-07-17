Left Menu
Possibility of over 100 litres of fuel leakage into Russia's Lake Baikal from banked vessel

Over 100 litres of fuel could have leaked into Russia's Lake Baikal from a banked vessel, the press service of Baikal Inter-Regional Environmental Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik.

17-07-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 100 liters of fuel could have leaked into Russia's Lake Baikal from a banked vessel, the press service of Baikal Inter-Regional Environmental Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik. The prosecutor's office previously said that it had launched a probe over the spill of oil products from a vessel that had heeled during the storm. The incident occurred at the pier in the village of Khuzhir.

"Presumably, the amount of fuel trapped in the lake can exceed 100 liters. The owner claims that this is only a few tens of liters, but judging by the size of the spill the amount of fuel is bigger," the spokesperson said. Water samples have already been taken and the degree of damage is being established. After identifying those responsible for the incident, the issue of their personal responsibility will be resolved. The fact whether the pier complies with safety standards will also be checked.

