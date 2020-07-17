Three white men charged in killing of an unarmed Black jogger in Georgia plead not guilty

Three white men charged in killing of an unarmed Black jogger in Georgia plead not guiltyReuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:13 IST
The three white men charged with the murder of a Black jogger in south Georgia pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Chatham County Superior Court, in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting appeared on the internet.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed on Feb. 23 just outside the coastal town of Brunswick, became a touchstone in cross-country protests over racial and social justice in the United States. A former law enforcement officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, are charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Their neighbor who took the cellphone video, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, was charged with murder and attempt to illegally detain and confine.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmaud Arbery
- Georgia
- Chatham County
- Brunswick
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Predominantly Black armed protesters march through Confederate memorial park in Georgia
Predominantly Black armed protesters march through Confederate memorial park in Georgia
Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19
EIB Group and Bank of Georgia sign €60m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps
Country star Charlie Daniels, singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' dies at 83